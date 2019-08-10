 

R400 000 Daily Lotto jackpot split among three winners

2019-08-10 21:29

The Daily Lotto jackpot of R400 000 was bagged by three players on Saturday. 

Here are the results for Friday's draw:

Powerball: 02, 18, 34, 37, 48  PowerBall: 03

PowerBall Plus: 01, 16, 18, 28, 37 Powerball: 11

Your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

2019-08-10 21:01

