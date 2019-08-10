R400 000 Daily Lotto jackpot split among three winners

The Daily Lotto jackpot of R400 000 was bagged by three players on Saturday. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (10/08/19):#DAILYLOTTO: 03, 13, 22, 28, 32Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/NAS2enWn0Y— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 10, 2019Here are the results for Friday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (09/08/19):#DAILY LOTTO: 14, 15, 16, 17, 27Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/yvLLJcYsEt— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 9, 2019In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Friday, August 9 draw: Powerball: 02, 18, 34, 37, 48 PowerBall: 03PowerBall Plus: 01, 16, 18, 28, 37 Powerball: 11*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter