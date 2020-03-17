 

Six people win the Daily Lotto jackpot

2020-03-17 21:28
Six people bagged more than R65 000 in the Daily Lotto Jackpot on Tuesday.

Wednesday's winnings is an estimated R380 000.

Your Powerball and Powerball Plus results

2020-03-17 21:03

