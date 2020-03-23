Three bag Daily Lotto jackpot

Three people scooped the Daily Lotto jackpot of R111 000 in the draw on Monday.Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (23/03/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 07, 11, 19, 24, 35Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/ieo909sOgm— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 23, 2020The estimated jackpot for Tuesday is R420 000. In case you missed it, here are Sunday's results. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (22/03/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 02, 05, 20, 23, 30Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/QkXkiCtZFE— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 22, 2020Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App. *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.