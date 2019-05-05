TRY AGAIN: No Daily Lotto winner, jackpot now stands at R420 000

The next Daily Lotto jackpot is estimated at R420 000 after there was no winner in Sunday's draw.

Here are the results for Sunday's draw:

Here are the results for Saturday's draw:



Get the results on News24! Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Saturday, May 4 Lottery draw:

Lotto: 03, 27, 32, 34, 41, 50 Bonus: 16



Lotto Plus 1: 07, 08, 20, 27, 37, 44 Bonus: 09



Lotto Plus 2: 04, 11, 16, 17, 38, 52 Bonus: 36

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draw is on Wednesday.



*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

