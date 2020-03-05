Two people win R220 000 in Daily Lotto jackpot

Two people won more than R220 000 in the Daily Lotto jackpot on Thursday. The estimated jackpot for Friday is R500 000. Here are the results for Thursday's draw. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (05/03/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 19, 20, 21, 33, 34Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/6mibnR2IDf— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 5, 2020 Two winners claimed the Daily Lotto prize on Wednesday. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (04/03/20):#DAILYLOTTO: 09, 12, 28, 34, 36 Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/X0wclkf0CsDownload the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.