Another trio wins Daily Lotto jackpot

Three people have won R166 011.20 in Thursday's Daily Lotto jackpot draw.



The next jackpot is estimated at R500 000.

Here are the results for Thursday's draw:

Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are your Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 results for Saturday, October 2.



Lotto: 03, 17, 24, 28, 42, 46 Bonus: 14

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 30, 33, 37, 38, 50 Bonus: 43

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 18, 20, 36, 38 Bonus: 46

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.





