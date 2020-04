There were no jackpot winners in the Sunday in the Daily Lotto draw.

The next jackpot is estimated at R240 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Friday's draw:



In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 17 April draw.

PowerBall: 16, 19, 20, 23, 25 PowerBall: 10