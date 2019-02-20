 

Cape Town PowerBall record jackpot winner still to claim massive prize

2019-02-20 10:49

Duncan Alfreds

Millions have been won in the National Lottery. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Millions have been won in the National Lottery. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The multimillion-rand PowerBall winner has not yet come forward to claim the massive prize.

One person from Cape Town won R232 131 750.69 on Tuesday night.

"The winner has not come forth yet," Ithuba Corporate Relations Executive Khensani Mabuza told News24 on Wednesday morning.

READ: Multimillionaire status! One person wins record PowerBall jackpot

The winning ticket was bought in Tygerdal, she added.

"They played a manual selection and they played for R22.50 and the ticket was bought at OK Minimark in Tygerdal, Cape Town," said Mabuza.

Only one ticket won the jackpot which was nearly R10m more than the estimated amount.

The lottery operator said total sales for the draw was more than R74m.

Security system

Ithuba said it had an advanced security system to prevent people from fraudulently claiming prizes.

"We've got an incredibly advanced security system. The way that we verify our tickets is world class," said Mabuza.

"We do have incidents of fraud but they're caught so quickly that it never goes so far that we were about to pay out to someone. It's picked up as soon as they try to claim."

However, she added that hearts were sometimes broken through mistakes.

"Mistakes happen where people come in and think they've won R20 000 but they've won R2 000."

If you would like to check to see if you were a winner, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall numbers: 14, 18, 21, 26, 35 PowerBall: 5

PowerBall Plus numbers: 14, 16, 32, 38, 50 PowerBall: 19

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Friday. Get your tickets and get the results right here on News24.

Download the News24 app via the Play or the iTunes app stores and get a free alert when results are in after each draw. Tap here to download for Android or here to download for iOS.

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. While every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    ithuba  |  cape town  |  powerball  |  lotto
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Multimillionaire status! One person wins record PowerBall jackpot

2019-02-20 09:39

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments in Jason Rohde sentencing
Traffic Alerts
Cape Town PowerBall record jackpot winner still to claim massive prize 47 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 