Daily Lotto: Four players walk away with jackpot

Four Daily Lotto players won the jackpot of R95 119.70 in Wednesday's draw.The next jackpot is estimated at R380 000.Here are the results for the draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (12/02/20):#DAILYLOTTO: 03, 08, 12, 23, 30Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/TR25ggTyUa— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 12, 2020 Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (11/02/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 12, 13, 15, 26, 28Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/bhjVEVJWPd— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 11, 2020 In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, February 12 draw:Lotto: 16, 18, 32, 38, 39, 44 Bonus: 31Lotto Plus 1: 01, 05, 24, 29, 34, 44 Bonus: 04Lotto Plus 2: 06, 17, 28, 43, 46, 50 Bonus: 51*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.