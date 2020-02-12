 

Daily Lotto: Four players walk away with jackpot

2020-02-12 21:22
Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday.

Four Daily Lotto players won the jackpot of R95 119.70 in Wednesday's draw.

The next jackpot is estimated at R380 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, February 12 draw:

Lotto: 16, 18, 32, 38, 39, 44   Bonus: 31

Lotto Plus 1:  01, 05, 24, 29, 34, 44  Bonus: 04

Lotto Plus 2: 06, 17, 28, 43, 46, 50  Bonus: 51

2020-02-12 21:00

