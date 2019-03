Two Daily Lotto players will share the R250 000 jackpot.

Although the results of the Daily Lotto draw are set to be released soon after 21:00 every night, the results on Thursday, falling on Human Rights Day, came in just before 21:30.

For two players, matching the five-number jackpot, the wait was worth it - each walking away with R126 834.



Another 181 players managed to match four numbers, walking away with R322.

Here are the Daily Lotto results for Thursday, March 21:

See Daily Lotto results for Wednesday, March 20:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, March 20 Lottery draw:



Lotto: 12, 35, 37, 42, 47, 50 Bonus: 29



Lotto Plus 1: 05, 19, 20, 21, 34, 43 Bonus: 27



Lotto Plus 2: 11, 12, 16, 34, 46, 51 Bonus: 20



