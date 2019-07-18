Daily Lotto: No jackpot prize from Thurday's draw

There were no jackpot winners in Thursday's Daily Lotto draw.

Here are the results for Thursday's draw:

In case you missed them, here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

Here are the winning numbers for the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws on Wednesday July 17.

Lotto: 05, 06, 10, 32, 38, 45 Bonus: 36



Lotto Plus 1: 08, 15, 20, 23, 25, 51 Bonus: 01

Lotto Plus 2: 18, 22, 32, 38, 47, 50 Bonus: 41