 

Daily Lotto: No jackpot prize from Thurday's draw

2019-07-18 21:19

There were no jackpot winners in Thursday's Daily Lotto draw.

Here are the results for Thursday's draw:

In case you missed them, here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

Here are the winning numbers for the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws on Wednesday July 17.

Lotto: 05, 06, 10, 32, 38, 45 Bonus: 36

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 15, 20, 23, 25, 51 Bonus: 01

Lotto Plus 2: 18, 22, 32, 38, 47, 50 Bonus: 41

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

