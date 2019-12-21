 

Daily Lotto: Three jackpot winners

2019-12-21 21:25

Three people have won the Daily Lotto jackpot on Saturday.

Here are the results for the draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday December 21 draw:

Lotto Plus: 01, 03, 15, 29, 35, 45 Bonus: 52

Lotto Plus 1: 14, 26, 33, 37, 44, 52  Bonus: 50

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 21, 30, 42, 46, 51 Bonus: 16

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

