Daily Lotto: Three players win jackpot

Three people won the Daily Lotto jackpot of R134 838.90 in Tuesday's draw.Here are the results for the draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (11/02/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 12, 13, 15, 26, 28Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/bhjVEVJWPd— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 11, 2020 Here are the results for Monday's record draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (10/02/2020):#DAILY LOTTO: 04, 14, 22, 25, 27Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/fR1kqgvh82— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 10, 2020 In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, February 8 draw:Lotto: 03, 28, 37, 41, 42, 51 Bonus: 14Lotto Plus 1: 20, 26, 35, 43, 44, 46 Bonus: 34Lotto Plus 2: 09, 10, 12, 13, 22, 42 Bonus: 05 *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.