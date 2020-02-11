 

Daily Lotto: Three players win jackpot

2020-02-11 21:30
Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday.

Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday. (Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Three people won the Daily Lotto jackpot of R134 838.90 in Tuesday's draw.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Monday's record draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, February 8 draw:

Lotto: 03, 28, 37, 41, 42, 51 Bonus: 14

Lotto Plus 1:  20, 26, 35, 43, 44, 46 Bonus: 34

Lotto Plus 2:  09, 10, 12, 13, 22, 42 Bonus: 05

Read more on:    lotto  |  powerball
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Your Powerball and Powerball Plus results

2020-02-11 21:02

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Black mamba plays hide and seek with KZN snake catcher
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Three players win jackpot 2020-02-11 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 