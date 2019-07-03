 

Daily Lotto: Two players strike it lucky with R254k jackpot

2019-07-03 21:31
Two Daily Lotto player have won R254 362.30 in Wednesday's draw.

The next Daily Lotto is estimated at R450 000.

Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, June 26 draw:

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, 26 June Lottery draw.

Lotto: 10, 14, 26, 37, 42, 44 Bonus: 19

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 05, 09, 29, 33, 34 Bonus: 46 

Lotto Plus 2: 09, 21, 32, 38, 45, 50 Bonus: 42

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draw is on Wednesday.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

