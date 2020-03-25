 

Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players

2020-03-25 21:49
Two Daily Lotto players struck it rich with Wednesday's draw walking away with R178 621.90 each.

The next jackpot is estimated at R320 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:

