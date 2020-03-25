Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players

Two Daily Lotto players struck it rich with Wednesday's draw walking away with R178 621.90 each.The next jackpot is estimated at R320 000.Here are the results for the draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (25/03/2020):#DAILYLOTTO: 02, 07, 10, 15, 22Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/Wk7qhL9zmN— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 25, 2020 Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (24/03/2020):#DAILY LOTTO: 09, 13, 22, 31, 34Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/ppNhjxkORD— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 24, 2020 In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, March 25 draw: Lotto: 10, 13, 19, 25, 42, 47 Bonus: 35Lotto Plus 1: 03, 12, 16, 20, 21, 36 Bonus: 33Lotto Plus 2: 18, 19, 23, 29, 33, 44 Bonus: 07Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.