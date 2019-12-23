Early Christmas for two Daily Lotto players

Two Daily Lotto players walk away with a jackpot of R193 231.10 in Monday's draw.The next jackpot is estimated at R420 000.Here are the results for the draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (23/12/19):#DAILY LOTTO: 05, 11, 19, 21, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/tcbJZB5BlA— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 23, 2019 Here are the results for Sunday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (22/12/19):#DAILY LOTTO: 02, 12, 13, 22, 35Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/FWr0kNM2yg— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 22, 2019In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday December 21 draw:Lotto Plus: 01, 03, 15, 29, 35, 45 Bonus: 52Lotto Plus 1: 14, 26, 33, 37, 44, 52 Bonus: 50Lotto Plus 2: 03, 21, 30, 42, 46, 51 Bonus: 16Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here. Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.