Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

There were no jackpot winners in Wednesday's Daily Lotto jackpot draw but 24 player won R2307.70 by matching four numbers



The next jackpot is estimated at R50 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 6 May draw:

Lotto: 01, 16, 28, 29, 32, 49 Bonus Ball: 47





Lotto Plus 1: 06, 07, 14, 30, 40, 50 Bonus Ball: 31





Lotto Plus 2: 01, 05, 14, 29, 35, 50 Bonus Ball: 39

