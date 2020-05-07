Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players

There were no jackpot winners in Thursday's Daily Lotto jackpot draw but 35 players won R1696.80 by matching four numbers.



The next jackpot is estimated at R60 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 6 May draw:

Lotto: 01, 16, 28, 29, 32, 49 Bonus Ball: 47



Lotto Plus 1: 06, 07, 14, 30, 40, 50 Bonus Ball: 31



Lotto Plus 2: 01, 05, 14, 29, 35, 50 Bonus Ball: 39

