Everyday ke payday with Daily Lotto and on Saturday three more players walked away with the jackpot.



Three players matched the five-number jackpot - each walking away with R106 116.



Another 380 players managed to match four numbers, walking away with R192.

Here are the Daily Lotto results for Saturday, March 23:

See Daily Lotto results for Friday, March 22:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, March 20 Lottery draw:



Lotto: 12, 35, 37, 42, 47, 50 Bonus: 29



Lotto Plus 1: 05, 19, 20, 21, 34, 43 Bonus: 27



Lotto Plus 2: 11, 12, 16, 34, 46, 51 Bonus: 20



