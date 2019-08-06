 

Four way split in Daily Lotto jackpot

2019-08-06 21:23
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Four people just got R125 331.70 richer after Tuesday's Daily Lotto draw.

Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:


Here are the results for Monday's Daily Lotto draw:


In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, August 3 draw:

Lotto: 12, 22, 26, 33, 47, 49  Bonus: 09

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 28, 41, 44, 45, 47  Bonus: 13

Lotto Plus 2:  08, 12, 32, 35, 37, 43  Bonus: 21

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

2019-08-06 21:06

