 

Friday's Powerball and Powerball Plus results

2019-12-27 21:05
Powerball

Powerball

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, December 27 draw.

PowerBall: 04, 13, 34, 36, 38  PowerBall: 04

PowerBall Plus:  22, 27, 33, 43, 46  PowerBall: 18

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, December 21 draw:

Lotto Plus: 01, 03, 15, 29, 35, 45 Bonus: 52

Lotto Plus 1: 14, 26, 33, 37, 44, 52  Bonus: 50

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 21, 30, 42, 46, 51 Bonus: 16

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

Read more on:    lotto  |  powerball
