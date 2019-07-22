Happy Monday for four Daily Lotto jackpot winners

It's a happy Monday for four Daily Lotto players who won R93 580.20.

Here are the results for Monday's draw:

Here are the results of the Sunday 21 July draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 20 July draw:

Lotto: 08, 24, 28, 29, 32, 51 Bonus: 45

Lotto Plus 1: 17, 24, 29, 37, 47, 51 Bonus: 25

Lotto Plus 2: 04, 26, 30, 47, 49, 50 Bonus: 44

