 

Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

2020-03-31 21:03
Powerball

Powerball

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Tuesday, 31 March, draw:

PowerBall: 14, 20, 28, 43, 49 PowerBall: 05

PowerBall Plus: 05, 35, 37, 42, 50  PowerBall: 20

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App

lotto, lottery

In case you missed it,here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, March 28 draw:

Lotto: 06, 13, 14, 19, 28, 45. Bonus: 04

Lotto Plus 1: 24, 25, 26, 34, 39, 43. Bonus:21

Lotto Plus 2: 07, 11, 20, 21, 24, 48. Bonus: 17

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:    lotto  |  powerball
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No blue Monday for 1 Daily Lotto player

2020-03-30 21:45

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Lockdown day 5: Ministers to provide update on intervention measures
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Mossel Bay 18:08 PM
Road name: N2

Dunoon 08:22 AM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
One person wins Daily Lotto jackpot draw 21 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 