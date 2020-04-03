Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 3 April draw:
PowerBall: 09, 10, 29, 32, 45 PowerBall: 09
PowerBall Plus: 08, 19, 21, 29, 50 PowerBall: 13
In case you missed it,here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 1 April draw:
Lotto: 07, 15, 32, 42, 45, 51 Bonus: 01
Lotto Plus 1: 01, 04, 08, 24, 32, 42 Bonus: 02
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 07, 13, 23, 33, 40 Bonus: 25
