 

Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

2020-04-03 21:02

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 3 April draw:

PowerBall: 09, 10, 29, 32, 45  PowerBall: 09

PowerBall Plus: 08, 19, 21, 29, 50 PowerBall: 13

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App

lotto, lottery

In case you missed it,here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 1 April draw:

Lotto: 07, 15, 32, 42, 45, 51 Bonus: 01

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 04, 08, 24, 32, 42 Bonus: 02

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 07, 13, 23, 33, 40 Bonus: 25

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:    lotto  |  powerball
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw

2020-04-02 21:32

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Revised lockdown measures: Ministers in economic cluster to update the media
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Beaufort West 17:53 PM
Road name: N1

Cape Town 17:09 PM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player just got R324K richer 17 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Data Analyst

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R540 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Imports Controller

Cape Town
Professional Career Services
R10 000.00 - R12 000.00 Per Month

Architect

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R400 000.00 - R600 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 