Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 6 May, draw.
Lotto: 01, 16, 28, 29, 32, 49 Bonus Ball: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 07, 14, 30, 40, 50 Bonus Ball: 31
Lotto Plus 2: 01, 05, 14, 29, 35, 50 Bonus Ball: 39
