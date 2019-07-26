Here are the results for Friday, July 26 Powerball and Powerball Plus

Here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Friday, July 26 draw:
Powerball: 04, 17, 19, 43, 48 PowerBall: 07
PowerBall Plus: 08, 38, 40, 48, 49 Powerball: 08
next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Tuesday.
Lotto: 01, 11, 29, 36, 43, 46 Bonus: 40
In case you missed it, here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, 24 July Lottery draw:
Lotto Plus 1: 05, 18, 30, 32, 44, 46 Bonus: 45
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 12, 15, 29, 37, 38 Bonus: 30