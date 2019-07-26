 

Here are the results for Friday, July 26 Powerball and Powerball Plus

2019-07-26 21:04
Powerball

Powerball

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Friday, July 26 draw:

Powerball: 04, 17, 19, 43, 48  PowerBall: 07

PowerBall Plus: 08, 38, 40, 48, 49 Powerball: 08

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Tuesday. Get your tickets and get the results right here on News24! * Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

lotto, lottery

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, 24 July Lottery draw:

Lotto: 01, 11, 29, 36, 43, 46 Bonus: 40

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 18, 30, 32, 44, 46 Bonus: 45

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 12, 15, 29, 37, 38 Bonus: 30

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Daily Lotto: No jackpot winners in Thursday's draw

2019-07-25 21:25

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Payday 2.0 for one Daily Lotto player 2019-07-26 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 