Here are the results for the Wednesday 13 February Lottery draw

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 15, 25, 44, 47, 49 Bonus: 05
Lotto Plus 2: 11, 18, 20, 24, 37, 45 Bonus: 27
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draw is on Wednesday. Get the results on News24!
Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.
Tap here to download the News24 Android App
or here to download the News24 Apple App
.
In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday 12 February draw:
Powerball: 15, 16, 24, 38, 47 PowerBall: 13
PowerBall Plus: 14, 16, 19, 31, 34 Powerball: 07
Are you feeling lucky?
Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here. What would you do if you won such a large jackpot?
A British builder who stockpiled lottery tickets in his van discovered he had won £76m (about $86m) on EuroMillions only after checking the winning slip six weeks after the draw. Watch his story here.
* Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.
See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here