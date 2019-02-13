Here are the results for the Wednesday 13 February Lottery draw

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here. What would you do if you won such a large jackpot?

A British builder who stockpiled lottery tickets in his van discovered he had won £76m (about $86m) on EuroMillions only after checking the winning slip six weeks after the draw. Watch his story here.

