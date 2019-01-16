Here are the results for the Wednesday, 16 January Lottery draw

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 11, 12, 47, 50, 52 Bonus: 42

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 03, 12, 35, 45, 48 Bonus: 22

The lotto, lotto plus one, and lotto plus two jackpots are estimated at R14m, R14m and R1m respectively for the January 16 draw.

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draw is on Saturday. Get the results on News24! Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.