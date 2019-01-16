 

Here are the results for the Wednesday, 16 January Lottery draw

2019-01-16 21:02
Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, January 16 draw:

Lotto: 19, 33, 44, 48, 49, 52 Bonus: 09

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 11, 12, 47, 50, 52 Bonus: 42

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 03, 12, 35, 45, 48 Bonus: 22

The lotto, lotto plus one, and lotto plus two jackpots are estimated at R14m, R14m and R1m respectively for the January 16 draw.

In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday January 15 draw:

Powerball: 09, 13, 24, 27, 29 PowerBall: 20

PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 15, 20, 49 Powerball: 20

