 

Here are the results for the Wednesday, 17 July Lottery draw

2019-07-17 21:03
Lotto

Lotto

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, 17 July Lottery draw:

Lotto: 05, 06, 10, 32, 38, 45 Bonus: 36

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 15, 20, 23, 25, 51 Bonus: 01

Lotto Plus 2: 18, 22, 32, 38, 47, 50 Bonus: 41

Get the results on News24! Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery

In case you missed them, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday, July 16, draw:

Powerball: 03, 05, 20, 23, 40  PowerBall: 14

PowerBall Plus: 01, 19, 34, 48, 50 Powerball: 13

There is still time to get your tickets and you can get the results right here on News24! Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

No Daily Lotto jackpot winners tonight

2019-07-16 21:22

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: R144k jackpot goes to three players 10 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 