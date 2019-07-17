Here are the results for the Wednesday, 17 July Lottery draw

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 15, 20, 23, 25, 51 Bonus: 01Lotto Plus 2:
18, 22, 32, 38, 47, 50 Bonus:
41
In case you missed them, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday, July 16, draw:
Powerball: 03, 05, 20, 23, 40 PowerBall: 14
PowerBall Plus: 01, 19, 34, 48, 50 Powerball: 13
