 

Here are the results for the Wednesday, 6 March Lottery draw

2019-03-06 21:03
Lotto

Lotto

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, March 6 Lottery draw:

Lotto: 06, 16, 23, 24, 30, 46 Bonus:43

Lotto Plus 1: 09, 16, 19, 21, 29, 30  Bonus: 33

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 11, 15, 18, 32 Bonus: 13

The lotto, lotto plus one, and lotto plus two are estimated at R20mR1.2m and R2.2m respectively for the March 6 draw.

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draw is on Saturday.

Get the results on News24! Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery

In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday March 5 draw:

Powerball: 01, 18, 24, 48, 49 PowerBall: 20

PowerBall Plus: 05, 08, 20, 30, 41 Powerball: 02

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Tuesday.

Get your tickets and get the results right here on News24!Are you feeling lucky?

See the payouts for the February 26 Powerball here, click here for Powerball Plus.

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, March 5

2019-03-05 21:04

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | Justice Denied: 13 years for a rape he didn't commit
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Knysna 20:47 PM
Road name: N2

Macassar 20:46 PM
Road name: N2 Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 6 March Lottery draw 29 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 