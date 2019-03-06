Here are the results for the Wednesday, 6 March Lottery draw

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, March 6 Lottery draw:

Lotto: 06, 16, 23, 24, 30, 46 Bonus:43

Lotto Plus 1: 09, 16, 19, 21, 29, 30 Bonus: 33



Lotto Plus 2: 03, 05, 11, 15, 18, 32 Bonus: 13



The lotto, lotto plus one, and lotto plus two are estimated at R20m, R1.2m and R2.2m respectively for the March 6 draw.

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draw is on Saturday.

In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday March 5 draw:

Powerball: 01, 18, 24, 48, 49 PowerBall: 20

PowerBall Plus: 05, 08, 20, 30, 41 Powerball: 02