Here are the results for the Wednesday, April 10 Lottery draw

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, April 10 Lottery draw:

Lotto: 01, 06, 13, 18, 36, 47 Bonus: 34



The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draw is on Saturday.

In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday, April 9 draw:

Powerball: 05, 11, 13, 28, 38 PowerBall: 14

PowerBall Plus: 10, 28, 34, 37, 48 Powerball: 08