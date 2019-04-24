Here are the results for the Wednesday, April 24 Lottery draw

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, April 24 Lottery draw:

Lotto: 01, 04, 08, 28, 50, 52 Bonus: 45

Lotto Plus 1: 19, 20, 23, 24, 27, 44 Bonus: 36



Lotto Plus 2: 02, 07, 10, 15, 19, 30 Bonus: 21



The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draw is on Saturday.

Get the results on News24! Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday, April 23 draw:

Powerball: 10, 35, 37, 46, 48 PowerBall: 09

PowerBall Plus: 03, 23, 25, 38, 44 Powerball: 09

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Tuesday. Get your tickets and get the results right here on News24!

