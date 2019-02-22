 

Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Friday, February 22

2019-02-22 21:08
Here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Friday February 22 draw:

Powerball: 07, 09, 10, 11, 40 PowerBall: 02

PowerBall Plus: 01, 20, 24, 34, 46 Powerball: 17

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Tuesday. Get your tickets and get the results right here on News24!

In case you missed them, here the winning lottery numbers from the February 20 draw:

Lotto:  06, 16, 21, 27, 30, 52 Bonus: 35

Lotto Plus 1:  04, 25, 30, 31, 43, 44 Bonus: 02

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 08, 24, 27, 40, 50 Bonus: 46

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the February 20 Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.

* Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.
