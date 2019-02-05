Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, February 5

Here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday February 5 draw:
Powerball: 05, 28, 31, 35, 50 PowerBall: 09
PowerBall Plus: 04, 07, 13, 33, 35 Powerball: 19
In case you missed them, here the winning lottery numbers from the February 2 draw:
Lotto: 01, 06, 19, 28, 32, 48 Bonus: 40
Lotto Plus 1: 11 30 40 42 44 48 Bonus: 21
Lotto Plus 2: 08, 12, 28, 39, 42, 48 Bonus: 45
The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.
