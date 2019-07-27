Here are the winning numbers from the Lotto draws on Saturday July 27

Here are the winning numbers for the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws on Saturday July 27.

Lotto: 08, 33, 40, 44, 48, 52 Bonus: 21

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 19, 28, 29, 33, 48 Bonus: 51

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 07, 21, 33, 43, 51 Bonus: 44

In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Friday, July 26 draw:

Powerball: 04, 17, 19, 43, 48 PowerBall: 07



PowerBall Plus: 08, 38, 40, 48, 49 Powerball: 08

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Tuesday. Get your tickets and get the results right here on News24!

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter. - FOLLOW News24 on Twitter