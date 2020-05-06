 

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

2020-05-06 21:11

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 6 May, draw.

Lotto: 01, 16, 28, 29, 32, 49 Bonus Ball:  47

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 07, 14, 30, 40, 50 Bonus Ball: 31

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 05, 14, 29, 35, 50 Bonus Ball: 39

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from 6 May draw. 

PowerBall: 06, 22, 41, 46, 49 PowerBall: 03

PowerBall Plus: 02, 12, 18, 32, 33 PowerBall:  02

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:    lotto
NEXT ON NEWS24X

One Daily Lotto player strikes it rich in jackpot

2020-05-05 21:42

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 19:49 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 18:02 PM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-06 21:41 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Solar Foreman

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 