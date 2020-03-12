 

Just one winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot

2020-03-12 21:20
For the third day in a row, just one person struck it lucky and won more than R360 000 in the Daily Lotto jackpot on Thursday.

Friday's winnings is an estimated R500 000.

