Just one winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot

For the third day in a row, just one person struck it lucky and won more than R360 000 in the Daily Lotto jackpot on Thursday.Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (12/03/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 02, 12, 18, 32, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/2FQhWxJWXw— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 12, 2020 Friday's winnings is an estimated R500 000.Here are Wednesday's numbers:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (11/03/20):#DAILYLOTTO: 02, 08, 10, 24, 34Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/7PhT3e9isS— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 11, 2020 Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.