It's a lucky Monday for five Daily Lotto players who have won R84 000.
Here are the winning numbers for the Lotto and Lotto Plus 1 and 2 draws on Saturday July 13.
Lotto: 06, 17, 22, 26, 42, 43 Bonus: 29
Lotto Plus 1: 05, 10, 39, 48, 49, 50 Bonus: 12
Lotto Plus 2: 15, 17, 25, 40, 42, 50 Bonus: 03
*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.
