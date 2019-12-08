Making it rain: 7 Daily Lotto jackpot winners

Seven people won the Daily Lotto jackpot on Sunday, each walking away with R31 145.60.Here are the results for Sunday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (08/12/19):#DAILYLOTTO: 06, 08, 09, 22, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/Wbyks81fKS— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 8, 2019Here are the results for Saturday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (07/12/19):#DAILYLOTTO: 08, 09, 22, 28, 35Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/ieA9jEgkJm— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 7, 2019In case you missed it, here are the results for Saturday's Lotto draws:Lotto: 11, 12, 15, 20, 34, 46 Bonus: 27Lotto Plus 1: 08, 14, 20, 23, 28, 43 Bonus: 37 Lotto Plus 2: 02, 07, 08 29, 30, 31 Bonus: 26Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here. Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.