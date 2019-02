One South African is celebrating today after winning a record PowerBall draw and walking away with a whopping R232m.

Ithuba results showed that the jackpot of R232 131 750.69 was won on Tuesday night.

In the Division 2 prize category, six people won R240 331.50 each.

The lottery operator said that total sales for the draw were over R74m.

There was no jackpot winner in PowerBall Plus and R33m will roll over to the next draw on Friday.

Winning numbers

The jackpot for the next PowerBall draw is now R5m, and R33m for PowerBall Plus.

If you would like to check to see if you were a winner, here are the winning numbers:

PowerBall numbers: 14, 18, 21, 26, 35 PowerBall: 5

PowerBall Plus numbers: 14, 16, 32, 38, 50 PowerBall: 19

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. While every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.





