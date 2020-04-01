 

No April Fool's for 1 Daily Lotto player

2020-04-01 21:54
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One person walked away with the Daily Lotto jackpot in Wednesday's draw.

The next jackpot is estimated at R200 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 1 April draw:

Lotto: 07, 15, 32, 42, 45, 51 Bonus: 01

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 04, 08, 24, 32, 42 Bonus: 02

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 07, 13, 23, 33, 40 Bonus: 25

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

2020-04-01 21:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to launch mobile sampling and testing units
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 05:52 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

Cape Town 05:51 AM
Road name: Taxi Services

More traffic reports
No April Fool's for 1 Daily Lotto player 46 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 