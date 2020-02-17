No blue Monday for four Daily Lotto players

Four Daily Lotto players walk away with R88 608.10 in Monday's draw.The next jackpot is an estimated R430 000.Here are the results for the draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (17/02/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 05, 19, 21, 22, 32Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/ojkuwifni5— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 17, 2020 Here are the results for Sunday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (16/02/20):#DAILYLOTTO: 02, 25, 29, 32, 33Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/rsrlBYG1wD— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 16, 2020 In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, February 16 draw: Lotto: 1, 7, 20, 23, 45, 48 Bonus: 16Lotto Plus 1: 19, 24, 30, 34, 45, 49 Bonus: 27Lotto Plus 2: 3, 11, 13, 18, 39, 48 Bonus: 23Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.