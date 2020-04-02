 

No jackpot winners in Daily Lotto draw

2020-04-02 21:32
There were no winners in Thursday's Daily Lotto jackpot draw.

The next jackpot is estimated at R250 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 1 April draw:

Lotto: 07, 15, 32, 42, 45, 51 Bonus: 01

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 04, 08, 24, 32, 42 Bonus: 02

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 07, 13, 23, 33, 40 Bonus: 25

