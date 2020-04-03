One Daily Lotto player just got R324K richer

One Daily Lotto player walked away with the jackpot of R324 185.00 on Friday.

The next jackpot is estimated at R220 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Thursday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 1 April draw:

Lotto: 07, 15, 32, 42, 45, 51 Bonus: 01

Lotto Plus 1: 01, 04, 08, 24, 32, 42 Bonus: 02

Lotto Plus 2: 01, 07, 13, 23, 33, 40 Bonus: 25