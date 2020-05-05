One Daily Lotto player strikes it rich in jackpot

One Daily Lotto player walks away with R50 546.80 in Tuesday's jackpot draw.

The next jackpot is estimated at R45 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Monday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 2 May draw:

Lotto: 1, 11, 14, 19, 31, 43 Bonus Ball: 7

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 24, 27, 34, 45, 51 Bonus Ball: 17

Lotto Plus 2: 7, 10, 30, 36, 41, 43 Bonus Ball: 52

