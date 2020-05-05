 

One Daily Lotto player strikes it rich in jackpot

2020-05-05 21:42

One Daily Lotto player walks away with R50 546.80 in Tuesday's jackpot draw.

The next jackpot is estimated at R45 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Monday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 2 May draw:

Lotto: 1, 11, 14, 19, 31, 43 Bonus Ball: 7

Lotto Plus 1: 15, 24, 27, 34, 45, 51 Bonus Ball: 17

Lotto Plus 2: 7, 10, 30, 36, 41, 43 Bonus Ball: 52

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:    lotto  |  daily lotto
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results

2020-05-05 21:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Western Cape breweries use 'giant pots' to feed thousands during lockdown
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:12 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Cape Town 04:02 AM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player strikes it rich in jackpot 56 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 