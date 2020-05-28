One player wins almost 50K in Daily Lotto jackpot

One Daily Lotto player won the jackpot of R49 516.80 in Thursday's draw.The next estimated jackpot is at R55 000Here are the results for the draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (28/05/2020):#DAILY LOTTO: 09, 12, 20, 25, 26Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/gKisg7gvbq— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 28, 2020 Here are the results for Wednesday's draw: Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (27/05/2020):#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 19, 22, 34, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/vgkYPzYS5F— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) May 27, 2020Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App. *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.