 

Powerball: Tuesday's results

2019-10-15 21:02
Powerball

Powerball

Here are the results for Tuesday's Powerball and Powerball Plus draws:

PowerBall: 10, 34, 36, 39, 50   PowerBall: 06

PowerBall Plus: 02, 03, 29, 34, 46 PowerBall: 02

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Saturday, October 12 Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.

In case you missed it, here are the results for Saturday, October 12 Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 draws:

Lotto: 08, 13, 24, 25, 34, 48  Bonus: 38

Lotto Plus 1: 02, 10, 12, 16, 17, 49 Bonus: 24

Lotto Plus 2:  18, 30, 31, 32, 38, 44 Bonus: 10

The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday. There is still time to get your tickets and you can get the results right here on News24! Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

* Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

