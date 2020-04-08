R280K in the bag for one Daily Lotto player

One player won the Daily Lotto jackpot on Wednesday, walking away with R280 745.60.The next Daily Lotto jackpot is estimated at R200 000.Here are the results for the draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (08/04/2020):#DAILYLOTTO: 02, 09, 17, 20, 32Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/wwtdaMy8a0— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 8, 2020 Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (07/04/2020):#DAILY LOTTO: 07, 11, 12, 23, 24Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/SxS0Wo20Qj— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 7, 2020Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, 8 April, draw.Lotto: 02, 08, 18, 29, 42, 43 Bonus: 34Lotto Plus 1: 06, 26, 28, 31, 38, 47 Bonus: 10Lotto Plus 2: 07, 23, 27, 40, 44, 50 Bonus: 41Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.