R83k goes to five Daily Lotto players

Not one, not two, not three or four, but five people are R83 098.20 richer after Monday's Daily Lotto draw.

The lucky players matched all five numbers while 416 people matched four numbers, each winning R230.

Here are the Daily Lotto results for Monday, April 8:

Here are the Daily Lotto results for Sunday, April 6:

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Saturday, April 6 Lottery draw:

Lotto: 13, 14, 23, 25, 29, 43 Bonus: 39

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 11, 12, 22, 27, 36 Bonus: 21

Lotto Plus 2: 009, 24, 31, 33, 36, 52 Bonus: 49

