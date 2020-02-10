Record 37 people cash in Daily Lotto!

A record number of people won the Daily Lotto jackpot on Monday.The 37 winners walk away with R9778.10.Here are the results for the draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (10/02/2020):#DAILY LOTTO: 04, 14, 22, 25, 27Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/fR1kqgvh82— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 10, 2020Here are the results for Sunday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (09/02/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 09, 11, 18, 24, 29Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/NWz71ceXA1— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 9, 2020 In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, February 8 draw:Lotto: 03, 28, 37, 41, 42, 51 Bonus: 14Lotto Plus 1: 20, 26, 35, 43, 44, 46 Bonus: 34Lotto Plus 2: 09, 10, 12, 13, 22, 42 Bonus: 05 *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.