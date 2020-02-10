 

Record 37 people cash in Daily Lotto!

2020-02-10 21:35
Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday.

Ithuba noted that normal draws will resume on Thursday, 26, which is the Day of Goodwill public holiday. (Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A record number of people won the Daily Lotto jackpot on Monday.

The 37 winners walk away with R9778.10.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Sunday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, February 8 draw:

Lotto: 03, 28, 37, 41, 42, 51 Bonus: 14

Lotto Plus 1:  20, 26, 35, 43, 44, 46 Bonus: 34

Lotto Plus 2:  09, 10, 12, 13, 22, 42 Bonus: 05

Read more on:    lotto  |  powerball
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Sunday's Daily Lotto results

2020-02-09 21:35

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
/News
WATCH | Water billows from overflowing waterfall in Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town CBD 19:31 PM
Road name: Darling Street

Cape Town 18:38 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Record 37 people cash in Daily Lotto! 2020-02-10 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 